Kevin Karl Van Wormer of Haverhill, formerly of Easton, passed away September 4, 2019. He was born in Brockton, December 12, 1949, to the late William and Mildred Van Wormer. Kevin was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School in Easton and worked as an x-ray technician for various hospitals. He is survived by his sister, Jeanie and brother-in-law Alan; his daughter, Kristin; two grandsons, Brandon and Peyton; and his former wife, Judith. A graveside burial will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. in the South Easton Cemetery, 473 Washington St., South Easton. Arrangements by Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit Southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 7, 2019
