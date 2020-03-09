Home

Kevin M. O'Reilly

Kevin M. O'Reilly Obituary
Kevin Michael O'Reilly, 67, of Saint Helena Island, South Carolina passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020. He was the father of Kevin M. OReilly and stepfather of Bob Zuver and Amber Ward. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123) Brockton on Friday, March 13, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass in St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 East Main St., Brockton at 11 a.m. For guest book and full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020
