Kevin P. Hickey, age 69, formerly of Middleboro passed away unexpectedly, on June 25, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helen Hickey, and sister, Jo-Ellen Hickey. Left to cherish his memory are many special friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St., Brockton. Graveside service will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 28, 2020.