|
|
Kevin Patrick Milligan, 60, of Brockton, died December 6, 2019. in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Cambridge son of Joseph V. Milligan of Brockton and the late Beverly Ann (Snow) Milligan. Kev was a 1978 graduate of Southeastern Regional High School and was employed as a funeral associate for Funerarias Multi Culturel in Brockton. He was a member of Club National, Conte Club, avid New England sports fan, animal lover, classic rock listener, enjoyed nascar racing, liked to travel and loved to socialize with family and friends at the finer local establishments. In addition to his dad he is survived by a son Kevin P. Milligan Jr. of Connecticut, a daughter Brooke Milligan of Brockton, 2 grandchildren, Chloe and Kayden, his loving sister Trisha E. Milligan of Brockton, 2 brothers, Michael Milligan of Middleboro and Paul J. Milligan of Brockton, (also brother of the late Kathleen Milligan Flynn), several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also dear friend of the Fiske family, he also leaves his longtime companion Peggi Johnston of Connecticut. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Wednesday, December 11, from 4 - 7 p.m. Funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev. "Flathead" Tom Iddings of the Broken Chains Biker Church, Taunton officiating. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com).
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 8, 2019