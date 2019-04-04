|
|
Kimberly A. "Kim" (Leaman) Russo, age 55, of East Bridgewater, formerly of Abington and Halifax, died peacefully, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Kim was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Pembroke and was a graduate of Pembroke High School. She had lived in East Bridgewater for three years, previously in Abington and Halifax. She was employed as a certified nurses aide and had worked several years at the Pembroke Hospital in the geriatric unit. Kim had also worked in private duty nursing. She enjoyed gardening and the outdoors. Most of all, Kim was dedicated to her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of John M. Russo. Devoted mother of Kerri Delianediz and her husband Paul of Mashpee, Katelyn Finch and her husband Neil of Worcester, Kaily Poch and her fiance David Galotti of Plymouth. Stepmother of Courtney Russo of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Alexis, Gracie, Courtney, Brady, Daisy, Jonathan and Hadley. Cherished daughter of Patricia D. (Skinner) Leaman Hegarty and her husband Ronald Regan of Florida and the late David J. Leaman. Dear sister of Michael Leaman and his wife Liz of Kingston, Scott Leaman and his wife Maryann of Plymouth and Kirk Leaman and his fiancee April Duffy of Whitman. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. Kim is also survived by her childhood friend, Brenda Hammond MacLean and her family of Kingston. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central Street, East Bridgewater on Saturday, April 6th at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Friday 4-8 p.m. Interment Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For those who wish, donations in Kimberlys memory, to support cancer research and patient care, may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019