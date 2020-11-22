1/1
Kimberly A. Shirosky
Kimberly Ann (Martin) Shirosky, 54, of West Bridgewater, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 due to a tragic accident. She was the loving wife of Jeffrey J. Shirosky for over 36 years. Born January 3, 1966 in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Julius Martin and Marilyn "Lyn" (Freeman) Martin. Kim worked at Atrius Health in Weymouth. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving daughter, Jillian Shirosky; her adored grandson, Alexander Ortiz; her devoted siblings, Cory Martin and Tracey Martin; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Wendy Martin- Gonsalves and Robin Martin. Following Cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt28) West Bridgewater on Saturday, November 28, from 2-6 p.m. For Guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 22, 2020.
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
441 South Main St.
WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA 02379
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
