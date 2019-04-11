|
Kimberly A. Murray-Mofford passed away April 9, 2019. Kimberly was born April 12, 1966, in South Boston, to the late Nancy Murray-Ballum of Brockton. Kim is survived by her former husband, Kenneth Mofford of New Hampshire; and two daughters, Brittany L. Mofford of Canton and Kimberly A. Mofford of Derry, N.H. She is also survied by several aunts and uncles, including Bella Murray-Venuti of Mass., Marjorie Martino of Bridgewater, Margaret McLean of Franklin, Cynthia Dibenadetto of Miss., Stephen J. Murray of Ohio, Charles J. Murray of Miss., Paul J. Murray of Halifax, Francis Capuzzo of Avon; and also many cousins.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019