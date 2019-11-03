|
Kurt Darrah Conover of Abington, lost his battle with addiction October 31, 2019, age 38. Loving son of Harry Conover 3rd., and Lynne M. Conover of Abington; Loving brother of Harry M. Conover 4th of Abington and Erica Conover of Abington; Beloved grandson of Marjorie Anne Conover of Bourne; Loving uncle of Luke, James, and Austin Foley, and Kiley White; Also, survived by many aunts, uncles, and friends. Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home 116 Adams Street, Abington on Monday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. For directions and online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019