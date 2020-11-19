1/1
Laetitia M. Tremblay
1931 - 2020
Laetitia M. (LeBlanc) Tremblay, 89, a resident of Easton for the past 56 years, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late J. Jacques Tremblay. Born and raised in Newburyport, she was the daughter of the late Elphege and Laetitia (Gosselin) LeBlanc, and a graduate of Newburyport High School. A devoted homemaker to her family, Laetitia enjoyed traveling, singing and listening to Opera. A talented and skilled soloist, Laetitia was an active communicant of the Immaculate Conception Church and was the church soloist for over 50 years. She is survived by her children, Marc Tremblay and his wife Debra of Pelzer, SC, Denise Cook and her husband John of Madison, NH, Laetitia Hayes and her late husband John of Norwood, David Tremblay and his wife Diane of Easton and Jacqueline Campbell and her husband Eric of Sterling; siblings of Arthur LeBlanc of Newburyport, Dolores Cassidy of NH and the late Joseph LeBlanc. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend funeral Mass, requiring a mask and social distancing, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, on Saturday, November 21, at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will be held at the Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington St. (Rte. 138), Easton, on Friday, November 20, from 4-7 p.m. Masks and social distancing required. Interment will be held at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Easton. Donations in Laetitias memory may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, MA 02356. For directions or condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
NOV
21
Interment
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
November 18, 2020
