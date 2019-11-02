|
Laraine (DiCenzo) Pintabone, of Brockton, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry; her children, Paul and Diana; her grandsons, Stephen, Paul, Ryan and Cory; her granddaughters, MacKenzie and Reise; and her great-granddaughters, Alexis, Ariana, Aleni and Anya; her sisters, Dodi, Diane, Linda, Suzanne and Pauline; her brothers, Sonny, Arthur and Philly; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gerri, Doris, Bobby and Paul. She was born April, 1, 1953, in Boston, to the late Dorothy (Veazie) DiCenzo and Attillio DiCenzo. Her life was a celebration of the love, joy and happiness which she brought to everyone she knew. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She worked arduously at Montello News in Brockton for 23 years. Services will be private. Donations can be made to Old Colony Hospice.
Published in The Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019