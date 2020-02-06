Home

Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Laura A. Skeen


1948 - 2020
Laura A. (French) Skeen, 71, of Brockton, passed away Feb. 5, 2020. Native of Holbrook, she was a daughter of the late Luther and Frances (Love) French, and she graduated from Holbrook High School. Devoted to her family and home, she enjoyed handcrafts and reading. Laura was the beloved wife of Gerald Skeen for 53 years; loving mother of Stephanie Kunkle (and Karl) of Alabama, Michael Skeen (and Pam) of Brockton, and Keri McNair (and Marc) of North Carolina; dear grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 7; sister of Jon French of Acton, James French of Plymouth, Mark French of Rockland, Phillip French of Halifax, Anne Paul of Florida, and the late David and Thomas French; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2020
