Laura Jane (Wilson) Green, peacefully departed this earth to gain her angel wings in Heaven on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, and moved to Boston in 1958, at 8 years old. In 1977, she became a resident of Brockton, where she lived for the remainder of her life. She was married for 25+ years to the love of her life, Johhnie Lee Green, until his passing in 2007. She was the beloved daughter of Beulah Caines and the late Willie Wilson. Laura was a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School and had a business degree earned from Fisher College. Laura was as secretary in the Internal Audit Division at State Street Bank (North Quincy), for close to 30 years; until she retired in 2002. She later took on a part time job, as secretary for Grow Associates. She represented a pillar of strength and was an angel. She will be deeply missed by all, especially by her family and closest friends as she was a lifeline of support to many. Laura was known as the rock of her family. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, playing cards, online shopping, watching House Hunters, Live P.D., and swimming in her inground pool in her backyard. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her daughters, her family, and especially her grandsons. She was happiest with her family gathered around her home for any, and all special occasions. Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Beulah Caines; her three children, Tedra Green, Trina Green-Saintus and her husband Rudy Saintus, Jaynie Green and partner Justin Johnson Sr.; and by her late husband's children; her sisters, Virginia Jones of Charlotte, N.C., and Diana Ross of Houston, Texas; and half-sister, Mildred Hughey of Birmingham, Ala.; her nieces, Natalie Jones, Melanie Jones, Kiana Edmond; and great-niece, Beloved Jones; and her six grandsons, Elijah Green, Tristian Saintus, Justin Johnson Jr., Jared Johnson, Zayden Brodie, and Noah Saintus. She really was an aunt to many, many more. Laura was a devoted mother and grandmother and loving friend. For her farewell services, all are welcome to calling hours on Friday, June 14, from 5-9 p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, funeral service on Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Melrose Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may also be directed to the family via our guest book at www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 9, 2019