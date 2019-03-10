Home

Laura J. Luiz, 49, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She is survived by her son, Sean M. Leurini-Luiz; her parents, Joette M. (Sliney) Luiz and Gerald B. Luiz and his wife Kathy; her sister, Holly A. Luiz; her fiance, Martin J. Burke; she is also survived by aunts and cousins. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Funeral services and interment will be private. For full obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019
