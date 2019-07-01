Home

Leighton-Mackinnon Funeral Home
4 W Washington St
Hanson, MA 02341
(781) 447-2344
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Laura L. Haas Obituary
Laura Louise (Hammond) Haas of Hanson passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Julius (Red) Haas. Loving mother of Gerard and his wife Eileen of Whitman and David and his wife Holly of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Visiting hours will be held from the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St., (corner Rte. 58), Hanson on Tuesday, July 2, 4 - 7 p.m.. Services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Fern Hill Cemetery, Hanson. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on July 1, 2019
