Laura M. (Carver) (Robbins) Quill, of Hanson, passed away at home on November 2, 2019, at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Robbins Sr. and William Quill. She lived a long and fulfilled life. She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine and Brian Skorohod; and her two sons, Harry and Susan Robbins and Glenn and Erin Robbins. She also leaves one granddaughter and four grandsons. She was also blessed with eight great-granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great great-granddaughter. Also surviving is her sister, Ruth Reid; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, on Wednesday, November 6, from 2 to 4. There will be a wake at Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Yardley, Pa., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by interment at Newtown Cemetery with her husband Harry E. Robbins Sr. Donations may be made in her name to the Boston Childrens Hospital, 1 Autumn St., Boston, MA 02215-5301. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019