Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Quill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura M. Quill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura M. Quill Obituary
Laura M. (Carver) (Robbins) Quill, of Hanson, passed away at home on November 2, 2019, at the age of 91. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Robbins Sr. and William Quill. She lived a long and fulfilled life. She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine and Brian Skorohod; and her two sons, Harry and Susan Robbins and Glenn and Erin Robbins. She also leaves one granddaughter and four grandsons. She was also blessed with eight great-granddaughters, one great-grandson and one great great-granddaughter. Also surviving is her sister, Ruth Reid; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, on Wednesday, November 6, from 2 to 4. There will be a wake at Fitzgerald Funeral Home in Yardley, Pa., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by interment at Newtown Cemetery with her husband Harry E. Robbins Sr. Donations may be made in her name to the Boston Childrens Hospital, 1 Autumn St., Boston, MA 02215-5301. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -