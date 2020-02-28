Home

Lauri Mazzilli


1963 - 2020
Lauri Mazzilli Obituary
Lauri Smith Mazzilli, 56, of North Plymouth, and formerly of Brockton, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in her home. She was the loving mother of Joshua Mazzilli; and longtime girlfriend of Kenny Johnson. Born August, 9 1963, in Brockton, she was the daughter of Howard and Shirley (Fisher) Smith of West Wareham. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her grandchildren, nieces, nephews; her sister, Donna White and her husband Edward of Bridgewater. She was predeceased by her brothers, Ronald Smith and Richard Smith. Services will be private. Funeral arrangements will be under the care of the Bartlett Funeral Home, 338 Court St., Plymouth.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2020
