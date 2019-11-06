|
Laurie Ann (Willard) Blye, age 57, of Bridgewater passed Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Tufts Medical Center. She was the loving wife of Glenn D. Blye. Laurie was born in Stoughton, a daughter of the late Thomas and Gloria (Conley) Willard. She was raised in the Brockton area and attended Brockton schools. Laurie loved spending time with friends and family and was well known for her love of crocheting. The countless blankets she made over the years were passed on to family and friends, as well as donated to those in need. Laurie will forever be remembered as a kind, loving and charitable woman with a heart of gold and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Laurie was the mother of Jessica (Blye) McIntire and her husband Kevin of Mansfield and Michael Blye and his fiancee Mari Facchini of West Bridgewater. She was the sister of Faith Willard of Taunton, Timothy Willard of East Bridgewater and the late Cheryl and Kenneth Willard. At Laurie's request, services will be private. Please consider making a donation in her name to , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019