LaVerne A. (Simpson) McQuinn, age 102, of Brockton, formerly of South Easton, died peace- fully, July 1, 2019 at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center. LaVerne was the beloved wife for 65 years of the late Charles W. McQuinn. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mary (Hayes) Simpson. LaVerne was a devoted mother and sister who loved to spend time with her family. Always very active and sociable, she enjoyed line dancing and music. For many years she was a member of the Easton and Brockton Senior Centers. LaVerne was the mother of Donna E. McQuinn of Easton and the late Linda Doris. She was the grandmother of Melissa Cacia, Carl Brugnoli, and Alisa Carbone and great grandmother of Joseph, Gabriella and Julianna Cacia and Leo Carbone. LaVerne was the sister of the late Marilyn Kirker, Evelyn Youdis, Lois Stevens and Lawrence, Raymond, Clayton, Ralph and Roy Simpson. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kelli King and Lorraine Mecurio for all the support and kindness they have given to both LaVerne and her family. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday, July 8, 10- 11:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made in LaVernes name to Baypointe Rehabilitation Center, 50 Christys Place, Brockton, MA 02301. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on July 5, 2019