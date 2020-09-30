Lawrence "Larry" A. Wood, 81, of North Easton, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, Brockton, following a short period of failing health. Born and raised in Easton, he was the son of the late Arthur W. Wood and Mary A. (Garcia) Wood. He was a 1957 graduate of Oliver Ames High School. In 1959, completing U.S. Army Court Stenography School, Fort Benjamin Harrison, Indiana, Larry served in the European Theater Headquarters Communications Zone, Orleans, France. He was a Specialist 4th Class during the Berlin Crisis until discharge, returning to Easton in Jan. 1962. He worked at The Enterprise, Brockton, Boston Edison and was a manager of several liquor stores in Dorchester. He enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City and Las Vegas with family and friends. More recently he also enjoyed going to the Taunton/Raynham dog track on Sundays with his good friend, Ron. Larry is survived by his son, Larry Joe Wood and his mother, Anne Wood Leonard, of Penobscot, Maine, his sister, Margaret E. "Peggy" Turpin of Taunton, his brother, Francis W. "Butch" Wood and his wife Valerie of North Easton, and his lifelong friend, Ron Somerville of Easton, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Robert A. "Bob" Wood of Canton and Mary Anne Schofield Murray of Easton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours requiring mask and social distancing on Thursday, October 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington St. (Rte. 138), Easton. A Mass of Christian burial requiring mask and social distancing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, North Easton. Interment with military honors to follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Canton Street, North Easton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to a charity of choice
