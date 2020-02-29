|
|
Lawrence B. Noonan, retired Brockton Fire Dept., age 86, of West Bridgewater, died February 26, 2020, at Care One Rehabilitation Center in Randolph. He was the devoted husband of Frances (Scully) Noonan for 62 years. Larry was born and raised in Brockton, a son of the late Gregory and Mary (Doherty) Noonan and had lived in West Bridgewater for the past fifteen years. He attended Brockton High School and left to join the Army during the Korean War. In 1988, Larry retired as a captain with the Brockton Fire Department after twenty eight years of service to the city. He had received his associate's degree in Fire Science at Massasoit Community College and had been instrumental in the research and history of the Brockton Fire Department. He was very proud of being a third generation member of the Brockton Fire Department. Larry had been a member of the Brockton Firefighters Union Local 144. He loved the City of Brockton and was a fan of Brockton High School football. He also loved camping, tracing family genealogy and had been a Big Brother. Larry will be remembered as a kind hearted, caring, generous and loving man whose door was always open. Most importantly, his family came first. In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his eight children, Gloria Noonan of West Bridgewater, Lawrence B. Noonan Jr. BFD and his wife Brenda of Brockton, Timothy J. Noonan and his wife Debbie of West Bridgewater, David A. Noonan of West Bridgewater, Steven W. Noonan and his wife Deborah of Brockton, Kellie A. Loud and her husband Michael of Brockton, Mary E. Chase of West Bridgewater and Maureen F. Berger and her late husband Hank of West Bridgewater. He leaves fourteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. He was also the brother of Dorothy Morton of Bridgewater, Kathleen Schultz of Arizona and the late Richard, Edward, Raymond, Roger, Joseph and Robert Noonan and Linda Scully. Visiting hours will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Please consider making a donation in Larry's name to the 309 Waverley Oak Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 29, 2020