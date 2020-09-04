1/1
Lawrence J. Sullivan
Lawrence J. Sullivan, age 80, of Bridgewater, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died August 22, 2020, at Bridgewater Nursing Home. Larry was born and raised in Brockton, son of the late Eugene and Margaret (Naves) Sullivan. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, Stonehill College and Brockton Hospital School of Nursing. Larry had been employed as a registered nurse in several Boston hospitals. He enjoyed travel and classical music. Larry is survived by his sister, Kathleen P. Moncy of West Bridgewater, his niece, Denise Nelson, and nephews, Brian, Stephen and Sean Sullivan. He was the brother of the late Kevan M. Sullivan. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Tuesday, September 8, from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Larry's name may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
