Lawrence P. Wales, a longtime resident of Abington, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, at the age of 95. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to the late Lucille L. (Messier) Wales. Lawrence was a proud veteran of World War II, having served in the U.S. Army 5th Infantry Division "Red Diamond" from 1943-1946 and had earned a Bronze Star for his service. He was the loving father of Nancy Wales of St. Augustine, Fla., Thomas Wales of Abington, Jennifer Dawber and her husband Ronald of Whitman and the late Lynn Wales and Bradford Wales. He was the brother of the late F. Gordon and his late wife Isabelle Wales and the late Paul R. Wales. He was Grandpa to Alisha Halback, Alex and Lars Arenburg, Jacquelyn and Jonathan Ripley, Donald Wales, Stephanie and Rachel Dawber and the late Kelly Pratt; and great-Grandpa of Landen, Nathan and Raiden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, June 24, from 2-5 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. His funeral will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Abington. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 21, 2019