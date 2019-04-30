|
|
Lawrence W. Sousa Sr., age 75, of Brockton, died unexpectedly on April 27, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. Larry was the loving husband for 55 years of Nancy J. (Pickering) Sousa. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Manuel J. and Mollie (DelPozzo) Sousa. Following his graduation from Brockton High School in 1962, Larry was employed as a Federal Protective Officer for the U.S. Government, and retired in 2007 after many years with the Brockton Housing Authority. Larry was a former member of the Ward 4 Association, the Patriots Bowling League at Westgate Lanes, and a performer in St. Edward's Variety Shows and Brockton's legendary Potpourri Musical Revues. Family and friends will always remember his wit, his passion for Boston's sports teams, and his special fondness for scratch tickets. Larry was the father of Kathleen Hancock and her husband James of Brockton, Kristine Voss of Brockton, and Larry Sousa Jr. of Boston; grandfather of Luke and Tori Hancock and Briana Voss; brother of Louise Palandro and her husband Michael of Bridgewater; and uncle of Lisa Palandro Stefanich of Connecticut. He is also survived by many cousins, in-laws, and other extended family. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, May 2, 4-6 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Donations in Larry's name may be made to the Boston House, 229 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02446. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 30, 2019