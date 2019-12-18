|
Leah P. (McLaughlin) Howard, 88, of Whitman, passed away Tuesday, December 17, at the Wingate at Silver Lake in Kingston. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Paul F. Howard. She was a lifelong resident of Whitman and a longtime communicant of the Holy Ghost Church. Leah earned her associate's degree in fashion merchandise at the Chamberlain School of Retail in Boston. She was a secretary for the former Whitman Baptist Church and a couple of other local companies. She enjoyed and loved taking walks, antiquing and was a health enthusiast, but most of all, she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband of 68 years, she leaves behind her children, Paul Howard Jr. and his wife Sharon of Sandwich, Patricia Howard, Nadine Howard-Gordon, both of Hyannis, and Mary Howard of Whitman; her brother, Norman McLaughlin and his wife Sandra of Plymouth; her 5 grandchildren, Nicole, Matthew, Ryan, Charles and Samantha; and 3 great-grandchildren, Henry, Sofia and Griffyn. She was also the sister of the late Lawrence McLaughlin, Anne Scarbrough and Mary Alice Beals. Her funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, at 8 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery, Whitman. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the NEADS, PO Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541 or Standish Humane Society. PO Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019