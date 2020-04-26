|
Lena Bunny (MacQueen) MacDougall of Brockton, Massachusetts, sadly passed away suddenly on Monday, April 20, 2020. Bunny was born on December 9, 1928 in her beloved Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada; to parents Sarah Sadie (Spears) and Angus MacQueen. Bunny was raised with her six siblings, sister Mary Dean and brothers Arnold, Murray, William, Douglas, and Carl. She married Edmund J. MacDougall on November 12, 1955 and together they moved from Sydney to Boston, Massachusetts in 1962, and then to Brockton where she resided for the next 47 years. Bunny worked as a shoe department manager for W.T. Grant Department store in Upham's Corner, Dorchester, Mass. for almost 15 years. Post-retirement, she worked as a cashier for Shaw's Supermarket on the East Side of Brockton, where she was known for her feisty attitude and caring attention towards customers. Some of the things Bunny loved most were visiting the campground in Plymouth, Mass. where she spent most summer days with her grandchildren, playing Whist and being with her loved ones. Her heart never left Sydney, and she was always excited for a chance to go "down home". She worked tirelessly for her children and then later made it a point to shower her grandchildren and great-grandchild with love. Bunny is predeceased by her husband Edmund and her six siblings. Bunny is survived by her children Janet and husband Brendan (deceased) Shinney of Whitman, Mass., Carla Miller of Capitola, Calif. and Trevor MacDougall and his wife Laurie of South Dartmouth, Mass.; her grandchildren Kristin (MacDougall) Sullivan, Esq. and husband Jonathan, Alexander Miller, Jesse MacDougall, Hayley Miller, M.D., Robyn MacDougall, Shelby Miller, Juliet Shinney and Alexandra Shinney; and great-grandson Reese Miller. Due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19, burial will not be open to the public. The family hopes to have a celebration of Bunny's life when circumstances permit. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020