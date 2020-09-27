1/1
Lenore Cardoza
Lenore Cardoza, 62, of Taunton, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2020. Lenore is survived by her husband, John of Taunton, daughter, Julia of Quincy, son, John of New York City, her mother, Reba Firsching of Montgomery, PA, and her sister, Karen Kratzer of Montgomery, PA, along with many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Lenore's family is planning to host a celebration of her life when it is safe to do so. To view her full obituary, and for updated services, go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 27, 2020.
