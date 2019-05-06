Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Belleville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon A. Belleville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leon A. Belleville Obituary
Leon A. Belleville, resident of South Easton, Mass., died on April 30, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born and raised in Quebec Canada, where he worked with his nine siblings on the family farm. He married and settled in the United States, where he and his wife Rolande raised four daughters. He was a lifelong sportsman, with a love of hunting and fishing. He is survived by Pauline Belleville-Taylor and her husband Bill Taylor, Therese Winger and her late husband Larry Winger, Shirley Belleville-Bush and her husband Brian Bush, and Jacqui Belleville. He leaves his grandchildren Karen Winger, Adam Winger, Julianne Taylor and Kristy Morales and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rolande Belleville Salois, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Rolande Marquis Belleville, and his siblings Gertrude Provencher, Rene Belleville, Maurice Belleville, Roger Belleville, Rita Boivin, Noella Lamontagne, Roland Belleville, his twin sister, Jean Scott. There will be no memorial service held, but a celebration of Leons life will be held at the end of May. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now