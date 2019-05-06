|
|
Leon A. Belleville, resident of South Easton, Mass., died on April 30, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born and raised in Quebec Canada, where he worked with his nine siblings on the family farm. He married and settled in the United States, where he and his wife Rolande raised four daughters. He was a lifelong sportsman, with a love of hunting and fishing. He is survived by Pauline Belleville-Taylor and her husband Bill Taylor, Therese Winger and her late husband Larry Winger, Shirley Belleville-Bush and her husband Brian Bush, and Jacqui Belleville. He leaves his grandchildren Karen Winger, Adam Winger, Julianne Taylor and Kristy Morales and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Rolande Belleville Salois, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Rolande Marquis Belleville, and his siblings Gertrude Provencher, Rene Belleville, Maurice Belleville, Roger Belleville, Rita Boivin, Noella Lamontagne, Roland Belleville, his twin sister, Jean Scott. There will be no memorial service held, but a celebration of Leons life will be held at the end of May. For condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 6, 2019