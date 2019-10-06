Home

Leon E. Hill, 83, a resident of Easton for the past 40 years, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Blue Hills Health & Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Harden) Hill for 54 years. Born in Newport City, Vermont, a son of the late Elbur R. and Winifred R. (Sisco) Hill, he was a graduate of Lyndonville Institute. A veteran of the us Air Force he served as an A/2C during peacetime and was honorably discharged. He graduated Bishops University in Canada and was employed as an engineer in the Medical Industry. A member of the Toastmasters he was an avid golfer and enjoyed his cats and dogs. In addition to his wife Barbara, he is survived by a sister Shirley Yetter of Ontario, Canada. He was also the brother of the late Fred Hill, Elbur Hill and Ruth Hill. Funeral services are private. For condolences please visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
