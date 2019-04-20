|
Leona C. (Bonin) Dufresne, age 84, of Brockton died peacefully April 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Leona was the wife for 52 years of the late Richard F. Dufresne, (retired BPD). Born, raised and educated in DEscousse, Nova Scotia, Canada, Leona was the daughter of the late Leonard and Josephine (Langlois) Bonin. At the age of 18 she moved to Brockton. For many years she had been employed as an assembler at Krohn-Hite Corporation in Brockton. Leona enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, puzzles, scrabble, family card games, watching soap operas and the company of her dog Walli. Spunky and devoted to her home and family, Leona was most proud of her childrens accomplishments. Leona is survived by her children Mark Dufresne and his wife Colleen of Tiverton, RI; Denise Martin and her husband Mark of Bridgewater and David Dufresne and his wife Jeanette of Brockton; her 7 grandchildren, Danielle Murphy, Brienne Costigan, Sean and Kayley McNulty, Christopher Martin, Mark Martin, Jr. and Lisa Tremblay. She also leaves her great grandchildren Brenna, Colton, Milania, Delaney and Madelyn. Leona was the sister of the late Herman Bonin and Susan McInnis. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday April 22, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday at 8 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in Christ the King Church at 9 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery. Donations in Leonas name may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For condolences and directions visit www.conley funeralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 20, 2019