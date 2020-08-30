Leonard P. Burke, age 80, originally from Hyde Park but a resident of Hanson for over 50 years passed away on Wednesday August 26, 2020. He died peacefully and comfortably at the Beth Israel- Deaconess Hospital in Boston after battling glioblastoma 65 days after his diagnosis. He went to Boston Technical High School and served in the Army Reserve as a medic from 1957 to 1964. He joined the International Union of Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment mechanic in 1961 and worked most notably on the "Big Dig", the Red Line project, and the Outfall tunnel in Boston Harbor. He enjoyed landscaping and travel after the death of his beloved wife the late Elizabeth J (MacEachran) Burke. He is the son of the late Paul E. and Elizabeth (Geary) Burke. The loving father of Patrick Burke and his partner Jessica McLeod of Hanson and Erin Burke of Plymouth; brother of Maryjane Simmons of Plymouth and Paul Edward Burke; grandfather of Brigit Rose Burke of Hanson and step grandfather of Camden Castagna-McLeod of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by 2 nieces, Lisa and Tammy Simmons, as well as many close friends throughout the area. He also enjoyed traveling with his very close and dear friend Jean Doherty of Stoughton. Visiting hours will be in the Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home 4 West Washington St. (Corner of Rte. 58), Hanson on Monday 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment will take place at a later date. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com