Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Leonora H. DeGregory

Leonora H. DeGregory Obituary
Leonora Henrietta DeGregory, age 88, of Honolulu, passed away on December 22, 2019 in Honolulu. She was born in Groningen, The Netherlands. She was a retired ballet teacher and a fifteen-year administrative assistant for Discovery Bay Realty. Leonora is survived by her husband Michael; children Gerald, Rosemary and David de Heer; three grand-children. Visiting hours will be held at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA, from 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m.. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery immediately following. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020
