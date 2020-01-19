|
Leonora Henrietta DeGregory, age 88, of Honolulu, passed away on December 22, 2019 in Honolulu. She was born in Groningen, The Netherlands. She was a retired ballet teacher and a fifteen-year administrative assistant for Discovery Bay Realty. Leonora is survived by her husband Michael; children Gerald, Rosemary and David de Heer; three grand-children. Visiting hours will be held at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA, from 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m.. A funeral service will start at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery immediately following. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020