Leslie Arnold Skinner Jr., 92, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at his home in Northfield, Vt. Leslie was born March 18, 1928, in Melrose, Mass., and grew up in South Easton, Mass. He was a member of the Oliver Ames High School, class of 1945. He was a past Master of Easton Grange and Brockton Grange, a past Master of Satucket Lodge AF & AM, a past President of the South Shore Antique Auto Club. Les is survived by his wife, Phyllis, two sons, Wayne Skinner of Central Square, NY, Steven Skinner of Northfield, Vt., and five grandchildren. A graveside service will be conducted Sept. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Northfield, Vt. Calling hours Sept. 11, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. with a Masonic service at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield, Vt. Mail donations in his memory to Central Vt. Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Rd., Barre, VT 05641.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store