Leslie Joseph "Joe" Howard, 93, a longtime resident of Easton, died suddenly at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was the husband of Mary C. (O'Connell) Howard. Son of the late Hugh F. and Hazel L. (Richardson) Howard, he was born in Boston and raised in Jamaica Plain. Joe was a graduate of Boston Trade School, Class of 1944. He was a Corporal in the U.S. Army Air Forces and a veteran of World War II. Joe was a resident of Stoughton for 36 years before residing in Easton for 32 years. He was worked in concrete construction for Schofield, Inc., in Canton, Burlington and Wakefield for 40 years before retiring in 1990. Joe had an active interest in aviation and had earned his pilot's license. In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children, L. Joseph Howard, Jr. and his wife Kerrie and Jill E. Howard, all of Stoughton, and Jeffrey D. Howard of Colorado; and his stepchildren, John H. Newcomb and his wife Karen of Canton, Daniel P. Newcomb of Florida and Edward P. Newcomb of Canton. He was the brother of Barbara Landolfi of Middleboro, Eileen Landolfi of Raynham, Mildred Gareri of Stoughton, Trudy Millman of Carver and the late Robert Howard, Paul Howard and Dorothy Lamp. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral prayers will be offered from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park Street (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Tuesday, October 15, at 7 p.m. Visiting hours prior from 4-7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019