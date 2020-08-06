Lewis E. Higgins, 84, resident of Amherst, N.H., died on August 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lynn, June 23, 1936, a son of Lewis and Doris (Flint) Higgins. Lewis was raised and educated in Newton. He left high school to help support his mother and younger siblings and subsequently enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1958 with the rank of Corporal. He and his beloved wife of 49 years, Marilyn, made their home in East Bridgewater, where they raised their family. Following his retirement, he lived in Falmouth, for 25 years. Lewis had been employed as a machinist with Instron Corporation, Canton, for 30 years. He attended Massasoit Community College where he proudly attained his GED and subsequently earned an associate's degree in Liberal Arts. He was an avid gardener and loved working outside in his yard. He also enjoyed nature, wildlife, golfing and was a loyal New England Patriots fan. In addition, he enjoyed restoring classic cars and following politics. His greatest joy was time spent with friends and family, especially his four beloved grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Ferrara) Higgins who died in 2013; and his sister, Marcia Higgins, of Marlborough. He leaves his devoted daughters, Pamela Czach of Pittsfield, and Sandra Mortimer and her husband Jeff Mortimer of Amherst, N.H., with whom he made his home; four grandchildren, Matthew Czach, Lauren Czach, Nicholas Mortimer, and Grace Mortimer; two brothers, Bruce Higgins of Franklin, and Aldis Higgins of Townsend; and several nieces and nephews. There are no visiting hours, as a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts Audubon Society. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH 03055. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com
