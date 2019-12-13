|
|
Ligia Maria Monteiro, 92, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Born May 20, 1927, in Fogo, Cape Verde, she was the daughter of the late Anibal Barbosa and Josefa Monteiro. She is survived by her children, Zinha Azevedo and her late husband Osvaldo Azevedo of Cape Verde, Jose Miranda and his wife Teresa Miranda of Brockton, Ana Maria Barbosa-Mendes and her late husband Antonio Sergio Barbosa-Mendes of Brockton and Tony Azevedo of Fall River; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, December 16, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 East Main St., Brockton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Sunday from 4 to 8 pm. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafunerlhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 13, 2019