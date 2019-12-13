Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edith Stein Parish
71 East Main St
Brockton, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ligia Monteiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ligia M. Monteiro


1927 - 2019
Ligia M. Monteiro Obituary
Ligia Maria Monteiro, 92, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Born May 20, 1927, in Fogo, Cape Verde, she was the daughter of the late Anibal Barbosa and Josefa Monteiro. She is survived by her children, Zinha Azevedo and her late husband Osvaldo Azevedo of Cape Verde, Jose Miranda and his wife Teresa Miranda of Brockton, Ana Maria Barbosa-Mendes and her late husband Antonio Sergio Barbosa-Mendes of Brockton and Tony Azevedo of Fall River; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Monday, December 16, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Parish, 71 East Main St., Brockton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Sunday from 4 to 8 pm. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafunerlhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 13, 2019
