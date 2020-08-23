1/
Lila L. (Dunaway) Needham, 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 surrounded by her family at Colony Center Nursing Home, Abington. She is survived by her children, Norma Ciaramella and her husband Alessandro of Brockton, Frank Needham, Jr. and his wife Leeann of Bridgewater, Michael Needham and his wife Eileen of East Bridgewater, and Late Brian Needham of Bridgewater. Also survived by her 8 Grandchildren, Sandrina Ciaramella and Corey LaFrance, Gianina Ciaramella. Jessica and Ryan Gillan, Adriana Ciaramella, Margaret Needham, Benjamin Needham and Liz Hall, Jeffery Needham, and Zoe and Mathew Martin, and 8 Great Grandchildren. Visiting hours with Covid-19 guidelines will be held in the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater Wednesday, August 26th from 4-6pm and then a funeral prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. For online guestbook visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 23, 2020.
