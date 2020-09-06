1/1
Lillian Ginsberg
1930 - 2020
Lillian Ginsberg formerly of Bridgewater, passed away April 25, 2020 after a lengthy illness of Alzheimer's disease. She was the wife of the late Karl Ginsberg. Lillian was born in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1930, and came to the United States in 1952 with her husband. Lillian enjoyed being a homemaker and loved cooking and entertaining for family and friends. She looked forward to her weekly canasta games with her friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jane (Ginsberg) O'Neil, and her grandsons, Matthew Ginsberg of Rockledge, Fla., Kevin O'Neil and Scott O'Neil of San Pedro, Calif. She also leaves five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband Karl Ginsberg, her son Peter Ginsberg and her grandson Eric Ginsberg. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept.12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, 483 N. Main St., West Bridgewater. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Pine Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
