Lillian M. (Ford) Hoff, 88, of Brockton, passed away Dec. 26, 2019. Native of Boston, she resided in Chelsea then in Brockton for more than 50 years. Lillian was a labora- tory technician and retired as lab supervisor after over 30 years with Alletess Medical Laboratory in Rockland. She was a life member of V.F.W. Post 1046 Ladies Auxiliary in Brockton and she enjoyed golfing and bowling. Lillian was the beloved wife of the late Carl A. Hoff who died Nov. 30; loving mother of Lillian Pilalas (and John) of Middleboro, Stephen Hoff (and Beth) of Plymouth, Denise Bosworth (and the late Kevin) of Bridgewater, Carl Hoff (and Jodi RyanHoff) of Brockton, and Kathryn Ewell (and Peter) of Rockland; dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 11; sister of the late Raymond and Arthur Ford. All are welcome to calling hours Monday, December 30 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton, her funeral Tuesday (Dec. 31) at 10:00 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Cemetery at the Green in Middleboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 28, 2019