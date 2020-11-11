1/1
Lillian M. Pilalas
Lillian M. (Hoff) Pilalas, age 66, of Middleborough, formerly of Brockton, died suddenly, on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Born in Vallejo, California, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lillian (Ford) Hoff. She grew up in Brockton and was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School and Bridgewater State College. For 25 years, Lillian worked as an IT Administrator at Blue Cross and Blue Shield Insurance Company in Hingham. She loved to travel especially to Aruba, go on cruises and try her luck at various casinos. Lillian was an animal lover, loved dogs and cats. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays too. Family was important and family came first with Lillian; she loved everyone in her family. Lillian was loved and will be missed by many. Lillian was the beloved wife of John R. Pilalas for 43 years; loving mother of Nicholas C. Pilalas of Middleborough and the late John R. Pilalas, Jr.; devoted sister of Stephen Hoff and his wife Beth of Plymouth, Denise Bosworth of Bridgewater and her late husband Kevin, Carl J. Hoff and his wife Jodi of Brockton, and Kathryn Ewell and her husband Peter of Rockland. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, and generations of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, a facial mask and social distance rules must be followed at all times. Funeral and interment services will be private. Contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to Primary Lateral Sclerosis, c/o The National Organization for Rare Disorders, Attention: Department 5930, P.O. Box 4110, Woburn, MA 01888 or to the MSPCA-Angell, Attention: Donations, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600

Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 11, 2020.
