|
|
Lillian Richardson, 88, passed away peacefully in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Hospital Hospice, on July 26, 2019. Born in Massachusetts, to parents Karl "Charles" G. Nyberg and Ebba Nyberg, Lillian is survived by her sister, Mildred Taylor; her daughter, Pamela R. Swensen and her husband Larry Swensen; her son, Craig H. Richardson and his wife Marion Richardson; and her two grandchildren, Andrew and Kyle Richardson. Lillian graduated from Weymouth (Mass.) High School in 1948 and worked in the Quincy (Mass.) courthouse as a secretary for the chief juvenile probation officer. After marrying Perry Richardson, she focused on raising her family, and then worked as an administrative assistant in the Brockton public school system including the Downey Elementary School, Brockton (Mass.) High School, and the Brockton school system administrative offices. Lillian was a talented multi-tasker and planner, valued by her co-workers, and proficient at shorthand, typing, and keeping everything running smoothly. Lillian was a loving wife and mother who motivated her children and grandchildren to succeed through caring, thoughtfulness, humor, nurturing, and positive reinforcement. She was very proud of her family and their accomplishments and supported their activities at every opportunity. Her commitment to family was matched only by her quick wit, sense of fashion, and decorating acumen. Always busy, she enjoyed decorative painting, travel, and reading. Donations may be made to Clinics Can Help, at www.clinicscanhelp.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 1, 2019