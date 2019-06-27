|
Linda (Lane) Benson transitioned peacefully Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Wingate of Silver Lake in Kingston, following an extended illness. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard F. Benson. Those left to cherish her sweet memory include her son, William "Billy" Benson of Whitman; daughters, Lisa Benson of Charlton, Lauren Robidoux of Halifax and Julie Bonney of Marshfield; granddaughters, Brittany, Briana, Jackie, Alaina and Georgia; her great-granddaughter, Shea; her sisters, Barbara Roberts and Kathy Massi; many nieces and nephews, and close friends. Born in Quincy, December 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the late James and Priscilla Lane. She was educated in Weymouth and was a graduate of Weymouth High School. She was a lifelong resident of Kingston and Middleboro. Lindas favorite place to be was with her family. She loved cooking for her family, friends and church. She was an active member at the Silver Lake Chapel for many years. She enjoyed swimming, spending time with her friends attending plays and musicals and creating special occasions for everyone she knew. Music was in her soul. She loved to sing and dance, you would always find her on the dance floor getting her groove on. Her beautiful smile lit up a room, her clear blue eyes always twinkled and her laughter was contagious. Anyone who knew her was blessed. In her family's hearts forever, their earth angel has transcended and now watches over them from above. Services will be private. If you wish to make a donation in Linda's name, please do so to either of the following two organizations, Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02378 or Middleboro Council on Aging, 558 Plymouth Street, Middleboro, MA 02346. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 27, 2019