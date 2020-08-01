Linda Marie (Bestoso) Dorrer, 75, of East Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston surrounded by the people she loved most. She was the loving wife of David C. Dorrer of 53 years. In addition to her husband, she will be deeply missed by her children, David A. Dorrer and his wife Stephanie of Norton, Tracy Caccavo and her husband John of Bridgewater, Kristen Long and her husband Robert of Bridgewater, and Colleen Lord and her husband Zak of Bridgewater; her 11 grandchildren, her sister Cynthia Rettig, and her brother Edmund Bestoso. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Born January 31,1945 in Weymouth, Linda was the daughter of the late Edmund Bestoso and Barbara (Lyons) Bestoso. Linda was raised in Holbrook where she attended grade school graduating in 1962. She went on to graduate from Cambridge School of Business with high honors. Linda and her husband together founded the family business Scandia Kitchens, Inc., which has been in operations with them and now all their children since 1978. Linda loved cooking, sewing, reading, making baskets, gardening, antiquing, traveling and raising her children. Lindas long list of accomplishments only paints part of the picture of who she truly was. Linda was a beautiful, intelligent, loyal, determined and caring woman who focused her time and energy on her family; always putting their needs far above her own. Linda was a fighter to the very end and continued to show how very brave and strong she always was. She will be missed by so many, but she will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. Her legacy will be carried on with the tradition of Sunday family dinners. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St., (Rt.28) West Bridgewater on Sunday from 2:00-5:00PM with distancing precautions. Due to COVID-19 seating restrictions, a private funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Bridgewater, with interment at Central Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For guestbook, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
.