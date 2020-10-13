Linda G. (Nye) Realini, 68, died peacefully at her home in Bridgewater, on October 11, 2020. She was born in Brockton to parents, Everett and Catherine (Donovan) Nye, and resided there until moving to Bridgewater in the early 1990s. A graduate of Brockton High she worked at FootJoy in Brockton, and had a long career in the accounting and planning departments of West Bridgewater garment manufacturer Cape Cod-Cricket Lane. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and working in her yard. She especially liked crafting greeting cards with friends and family. She is survived by her husband Anthony; brother Donald Nye of Brocton; sister Patricia McGrath and her husband Duane of Raynham. She was a sister to deceased brothers Robert, James, Jackie and Lawrence Nye. She was close with nieces Colleen Crehan and her husband Mark, Kristen Martin and her husband Christopher of Raynham. To honor her wishes, services will be private. For online guest book visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com
. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332