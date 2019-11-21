|
|
Linda O'Brien Hebb, 64, a resident of Easton for the past 40 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center with her devoted family by her side after a long illness. She was the wife of John P. Hebb for 40 years. Born in Milton, a daughter of the late James J. and Maureen (O'Meara) O'Brien, she was raised in Stoughton and was a 1973 graduate of Stoughton High School and married her high school sweetheart John. Linda was employed as an endodontic assistant in the dental industry for 35 years. A former Pop Warner coach, she devoted herself with her husband to the activities of her children and grandchildren who she cherished. In addition to her husband John, she is survived by four children, Kathleen E. Green of Easton, Christopher J. Hebb and his wife Maria of West Bridgewater, Kevin N. Hebb and his wife Ashley of New York City and Molly N. Comer and her husband Dan of Easton; grandmother of Samantha, Jackson, Kaitlyn, Christopher "CJ", Danny, and Sadie; and several extended family and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, on Saturday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main Street, Easton, at 10 a.m. Visiting hours are on Friday 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 21, 2019