Linda J. (Gillis) Blandin, 50, a lifelong resident of Brockton, passed away Nov. 11, 2019. A daughter of the late Malcolm and Doris Gillis, she was a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen. Linda believed that nothing was of greater happiness than spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed doing crafts in her spare time, making wreaths, and other home decor items from scratch for family and friends. Linda was the beloved wife of James R. "Jamey" Blandin Sr.; loving mother of Kathleen Doris Blandin (and Matthew Phillips) of Stoughton, James R. Blandin Jr. and Casandra Jean Blandin, both of Brockton; devoted grandmother of James R. "Rocket" Blandin III whom she adored; dear sister of Brian A. Gillis of Abington, Barry M. Gillis Sr. (and Michelle) of Brockton, her identical twin Carol M. Carter (and Michael J. MacIntosh) of Brockton, Russell H. Gillis (and Marjory) of Centreville, Bonnie Nelson (and James) of Colorado and the late Barbara A. Burrow; an aunt of many nieces and nephews, including Cody C. Carter (and Laurel Gudmundsson) of Plymouth and Zachary F. Carter of Middleboro; she also leaves a large extended family of loved ones in Canada. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Nov. 15, 3-7 p.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton, her funeral Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home and burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Brigham and Womens Hospital, (Research in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine), 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019