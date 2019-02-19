|
|
It is with broken hearts that the family of Linda J. Brady (Montgomery) of Taunton, MA. announce her unexpected passing on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the age of 73. Born and raised in Jeffersonville, IN, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Leon Montgomery, and the late Mildred Jean Hessig. After graduating from Jeffersonville High School, Linda moved to Massachusetts where she had lived for the past 53 years. Linda was formerly of Raynham, and then Stoughton, later moving to Taunton. She was a clerk in the Admissions Office of Wheaton College for many years. She was the wife of the late Joseph Brady Jr., an inductee of the New England Auto Racers Hall of Fame, who owned several modified racecars. Linda developed a passion for racing, spending countless hours at various racecourses across the country with her husband, Joe. Her greatest passion though, was for her family. She was a simple woman with a kind heart, rich from the wealth of a large family that loved her tremendously. She got most of her enjoyment out of time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and will be fondly remembered for her easy going and happy personality. Linda is survived by three daughters and one son; Dawn M. Gupta and her husband Krishan of North Dighton, Christine E. Buechler and her husband Larry of Palmyra, IN., Anne Morrissette and her husband Michael of Uxbridge, MA., and son Brian Brady and his wife Laura of Stoughton. Her grandchildren include Katelyn, Courtney, Stephen, Kaelin, Kayla, Cheyenne, Dakota, Noah, Phoenix, Elizabeth, Kyle, Taylor, Amanda, and Zachary. Great-grandchildren include Syndra, Gannon, Jace, and Easton. Linda will be cremated with a private graveside service. A celebration of Lindas life is planned for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton, MA. Visit our website okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions. Love your family. Spend time, be kind & serve one another. Make no room for regrets. Tomorrow is not promised & today is short. - unknown
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019