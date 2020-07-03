1/1
Linda J. Finstein
Linda J. Finstein of S. Easton, died on July 2, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Milton after a brief battle with lung and brain cancer. Born in Lynn and raised in Randolph, Linda attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. She later graduated from Massasoit Community College with highest honors. Linda was a medical technologist at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital for 31 years working in the Microbiology and Chemistry Labs. She retired on her 65th birthday this past November. She was the daughter of Jean Gerstein of FL and the late Daniel Gerstein. She is also survived by her husband John Finstein, daughters Melissa Fralick of S. Easton, and Tovah Balducci of Webster. She was the adored grandmother of Zachary, Keegan, Kaylah, Lexi, Dominic, Vinny and Gianna; and was the sister of William Gerstein and his wife Ilene of FL. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers donations in Lindas memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by Schlossberg Familys Chapel on the Hill, 824 Washington Street, Canton, MA 02021.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 3, 2020.
