Linda L. (Belmore) Boyle, 68, of Plymouth County, died peacefully April 14, 2020 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. Linda was born in East Bridgewater on September 15, 1951 to the late George Belmore and Irene (Damon) Belmore and was raised in West Bridgewater. She leaves behind her devoted husband, James Boyle, her step-mother, Carolyn Belmore, of Falmouth; her children: Kevin Talbot of New York, N.Y., Rachel Vanderwoude and her husband Rodney of Lansing, Ill., Stephen Boyle and his fiance Jessica Rumsey of Lowell, Ind., Kristen Talbot and her boyfriend C.J. Carpenter of Bunnell, Fla. and her most beloved baby girl Kelly Talbot and her boyfriend Matthew Gately of Middleboro as well as her grandchildren: Jordanne, Samantha, Hailey Stimler, Lucas, Aidan, Hailey Stark, Malia, Dylan, Aubrey and Damon and great-granddaughter, Mariana. She also leaves her brother, Thomas Belmore; her favorite sister, Susan Horner and sister-in-law, Judith Tedford as well as many nieces and nephews. Linda spent most of her professional life working in property management. She found great joy in traveling with her husband and trying new restaurants, rearranging furniture obsessively, attending her grandchildrens sports games and school events and visiting Marthas Vineyard. She was especially fond of Edgartown where she and Jim were married. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the to support breast cancer research. In light of current events, a celebration of life will be held at a later date and condolences may be made online at www.bartlett1620.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020