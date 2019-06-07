|
Lisa M. (Brewer) Paananen, 56, of Brockton formerly of Hanson passed away June 3, 2019, at Signature Brockton Hospital. She is survived by her husband Charles Paananen. Loving mother of Alexander M. Paananen and his wife Cate of Brockton, and Matti C. Paananen and his wife Elizabeth of Cumberland, RI. Sister of Edward Brewer of Halifax, Linda Murray of Orange Park, FL and Robert Rocky Brewer, Jr., of Hanson. Grandmother of Lilly, Aubree, Mila, Luke and Avery. Also survived by her lifelong friend Nancy Doverspike of Brockton, and many nieces and nephews. Lisa was a graduate of Whitman-Hanson High School Class of 1980. She was an avid reader and also a Red Sox and Bruins fan. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to help her family with expenses, through the obituary on the funeral home web-site. Arrangements by the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. To make a donation or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Enterprise on June 7, 2019