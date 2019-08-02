|
|
Lisa V. (DeMarco) Chute, 55, resident of Raynham for the past 23 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 31, 2019, after battling cancer for 8 months. Native of Avon, she was a graduate of Avon High School and worked for the Raynham Middle School cafeteria for the past 12 years. Lisa's life was devoted to family and friends, whether it was cooking, hosting parties, or spending time with her husband and family in the backyard. She loved spending her summers at Bass River Beach and casino trips with her best friends. Lisa was the beloved wife of Fred M. Chute for 32 years, loving mother of Jessica, Trevor, Karissa and Katie Chute of Raynham; cherished daughter of Dorothy J. (Challis) DeMarco of Avon and the late John J. DeMarco; sister of Cindy Pelaggi of Raynham, Susan Bradwin of Norton, Linda DeMarco of Avon, Valerie Kimball of N.H., Karen Fowler of Norton, and June Ryan of Taunton; and an aunt of many loved nieces and nephews. All are welcome to memorial calling hours on Sunday, August 4, from 12 - 4 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. A celebration of life for Lisa to follow at DeMarco Park in Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Raynham Firefighters Charitable Association, 37 Orchard St., Raynham, MA 02767. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2019